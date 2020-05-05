Attic Angel employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at a senior living facility in Middleton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the organization.

Attic Angel Community, a facility on the Madison/Middleton border, said it received notice of the staff member testing positive. Officials did say that the exposure occurred during the employee's time off from work, and that the staff member has not been inside the Attic Angel facility for the last 14 days, nor at any time since being exposed.

Officials from the organization said not a single resident of Attic Angel, nor any other staff member, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

President and CEO Mary Ann Drescher said Attic Angel is committed to transparency regarding the pandemic.

“We are taking every precaution throughout the building to prevent the virus from entering our facility and spreading,” Drescher said. “We are continuing to provide the best possible care to all residents, while working from a well-established plan of action that we implemented well before the pandemic hit Wisconsin.”