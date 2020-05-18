Attic Angel resident tests positive for COVID-19

A resident of Attic Angel Community tested positive for COVID-19, the senior living facility stated on Monday, adding that it is already taking steps to isolate the virus.

According to an Attic Angel spokesperson, the resident, who had been in the area that houses people with the most acute medical conditions, is no longer at the facility. It noted that the patient is the first resident, of the nearly 300 who live there, to test positive.

Public Health Madison & Dane County plans to test all residents and staff in the coming days, the organization added.

“Our hope, obviously, is to isolate the virus as quickly as possible,” President and CEO Mary and Drescher said. “This unfortunate incident is a reminder of how very industrious the COVID-19 virus is.”

In response to the positive test, all staff members will start wearing full personal protective equipment, including gowns, gloves, face shields, shoe covers, and N95 masks. They will also be barred from crossing between levels.

Earlier this month, a staff member tested positive as well. At the time, the facility stated that PHMDC determined there was no risk of exposure to patients. It explained the employee, who was not identified, was exposed away from the organization and had not been in the building for at least two weeks.

