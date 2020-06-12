Attorney accused of spitting on protester charged with hate crime

An attorney accused of spitting on a high school student during an anti-racism rally and march in a Milwaukee suburb has been charged with a hate crime.

Lawyer Stephanie Rapkin, who is white, showed up at the protest last Saturday in Shorewood and parked her car in the street, blocking the march.

When protesters approached her to urge her to move her car, video shows Rapkin spitting on a black teen, Eric Lucas, a junior at Shorewood High School.

Rapkin is charged with disorderly conduct as a hate crime and battery to a police officer. The complaint says police went to Rapkin's home the following day in response to an altercation, she resisted arrest and kneed one officer in the groin.

