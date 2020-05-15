Attorneys: WI local stay-at-home orders on shaky legal ground

Attorneys say local stay-at-home orders may be on shaky legal ground in the wake of a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision invalidating a statewide mandate.

About a dozen Wisconsin counties have implemented their own stay-at-home orders since the high court on Wednesday struck down Gov. Tony Evers' order outlawing nonessential travel and closing nonessential businesses.

The court ruled 4-3 that the order went too far. The Wisconsin Counties Association posted a warning on its website Wednesday saying local stay-at-home orders could be challenged on the same grounds.