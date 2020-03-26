Attorneys try to block suit seeking to stop in-person voting

Attorneys for the state Republican Party and Republican legislators are trying to halt a federal lawsuit seeking to cancel in-person voting in Wisconsin's spring election.

The city of Green Bay's lawsuit alleges poll workers are quitting out of fears of the coronavirus and asks a judge to order the election be conducted completely by mail.

Eric McLeod, an attorney for the state GOP, told U.S. District Judge William Griesbach on Thursday that most other cities are moving ahead with the election.

Ryan Walsh, an attorney for Republican lawmakers, says the city hasn't shown a burden on the right to vote.