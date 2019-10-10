Augusta County woman will serve no jail time for killing, dumping 6 puppies

An Augusta County woman who admitted shooting and killing a litter of puppies and then dumping them over an embankment just before Christmas last year will serve no time in jail.

Betsy Hemp, of Middlebrook, was convicted of six misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty on Sept. 24. She also pleaded guilty to six charges of illegal dumping in connection with her disposal of the puppies' bodies.

She had originally faced felony charges of torture of an animal, causing death, but they were all reduced to misdemeanor animal cruelty charges when she was convicted.

On October 10, in Augusta County Circuit Court, Hemp faced sentencing.

During the hearing, her lawyer called John Anderson to testify. He spoke about all of the things Hemp does for his wife and himself, including cooking, running errands like getting groceries and prescriptions, and taking care of the lawn.