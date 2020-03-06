Austin officials cancel South by Southwest festival

Austin city officials have canceled the South by Southwest arts and technology festival. Mayor Steve Adler on Friday announced a local disaster as a precaution because of the threat of the novel coronavirus, effectively canceling the annual event.

The announcement comes days after several high-profile companies pulled out of the festival, that had been scheduled for March 13-22.

More than 50,000 people had signed a petition seeking to get the festival cancelled.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 14, with all but one victim in Washington state. The number of infections swelled to over 200 scattered across at least 18 states, including at least six cases in the Houston area.

