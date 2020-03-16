Australian grocery store sets aside 1 hour for elderly, people with disabilities to shop

An Australian grocery store is reportedly taking time to help support its elderly customers and the ones with disabilities – more specifically one hour each day.

Woolworths plans to set aside the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour so its vulnerable customers can shop without fighting the crowds that have plagued the store since the coronavirus outbreak.

“We continue to encourage all Australians to be mindful of those in our communities who might need extra help at this time. Now - more than ever - we need to be kind to each other, especially to those most vulnerable,” Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said.

A statement from the company explains the “unprecedented demand” has meant those customers have been unable to get the vital items they need.

"While we’ll continue to do our very best to restock our stores during this period of unprecedented demand, we know many of our elderly customers have been missing out on essential items when they shop,” Peters said.

The move will last until Friday, at which time company officials will review their policy.