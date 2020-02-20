Author writes second book for children with dyslexia after learning to read at 18

In September 2018, Dr. Shawn Anthony Robinson published the book "Doctor Dyslexia Dude!” with his wife Inshirah. Now, His second book will launch in March. Robinson said not being able to read as a kid lead to him reacting in anger. He was kicked out of high school as a sophomore. Then, he met his mentor, Dr. Nash, a professor at UW-Oshkosh.

Robinson said Nash diagnosed him with dyslexia and taught him to read at 18 years old. That's when his love for learning began. Robinson is now a researcher at UW-Madison, specifically focusing on African American boys with dyslexia. Robinson often reads his book to children and dresses up like Doctor Dyslexia Dude, the character in his book, based off his life.

"I’m taking a risk by as dressing up as this. I could be vulnerable. I want to let you know it's okay to be different. It's okay to fulfill your dreams, live your dreams, be okay with who you are as yourself and not be embarrassed about your learning disability or maybe stuff you're going through with yourself," said Robinson.

The second of his children's books will be available at the beginning of March. The book is titled "Doctor Dyslexia Dude and the Battle for Resilience." Once 10 thousand of the "Doctor Dyslexia Dude!" books are sold, 20 percent of proceeds will go towards scholarships with the International Dyslexia Association.

If you’d like to support the effort and contribute to the book drive, click here.