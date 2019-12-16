Authorities ask for help to find missing Town of Madison teen

A Town of Madison teen has been missing since Oct. 18, and police are asking for the public’s help to locate her.

According to a Wisconsin Department of Justice alert issued Monday, 17-year-old Olivia K. Meudt was last seen in the area of Lake Point Drive and Broadway in Monona.

Authorities say Meudt’s mother received a message on Facebook Messenger from Olivia on Nov. 8. The message said she loved her and would be home soon. Meudt did not return home.

Meudt is described as being four-foot-nine-inches tall, weighing between 105 and 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. It is not known what clothing she may be wearing. However, she does have a ring in her nose and has several tattoos. One tattoo is the word “RARE” on her left arm and also an upside-down smiley face on her abdomen.

If you have information that could help locate Meudt, contact the Town of Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.