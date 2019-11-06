Authorities ask hunters to buy firewood locally to avoid spread of pests, diseases

Wisconsin authorities are asking hunters to buy firewood locally, instead of transporting it from county to county.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCAP) says firewood can carry pests and diseases such as gypsy moth eggs, emerald ash borer larvae and certain fungi that can cause problems for local habitat.

You can view the counties quarantined for gypsy moth here.

The Wisconsin DNR also prohibits bringing firewood onto state lands from more than 10 miles away, and the U.S. Forest Service prohibits bringing firewood into the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest from more than 25 miles away.

The only exception is firewood certified by DATCAP. You can find out certified firewood dealers near you here.

