Authorities catch 2 wanted men after they were caught littering

Authorities were able to catch two wanted men after they were seen littering from their car in Columbia County Thursday morning.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office say they received a report of people in a car throwing items out of their car in the town of Newport around 7:29 a.m.

Authorities eventually tracked down the vehicle in Lewiston, Columbia County. When deputies approached the suspects, one tried to escape, while the other remained in the car.

With the help of multiple agencies, Columbia County Sheriff's Office eventually caught the second suspect.

The two suspects, Timothy M. McEvoy, 26 of Baraboo and Michael J. Gonzales III, 30 of Wisconsin Dells were taken into custody for outstanding warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia.