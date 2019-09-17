Authorities identify Illinois driver in Amish buggy hit-and-run in Lafayette Co.

Authorities have identified the driver allegedly behind a hit and run with an Amish man and his buggy in Lafayette County.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says they received an anonymous tip about a vehicle involved in the crash, which injured the man and killed his horse last Sunday.

As NBC15 reported, the crash happened just before 3 a.m on the 1700 block of Highway 81 in Darlington. The buggy was rear-ended as it traveled eastbound.

The vehicle led deputies to the driver, now identified as Jennifer L. Mckee, 33 of Warren, Illinois.

No charges have been issued at this time, as the crash remains under investigation.

