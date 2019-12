Authorities identified the 58-year-old man who died after becoming trapped in a machine at a Madison business last Friday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says Michael G. O’Brien, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, at the Sub-Zero Group building at 6061 Basswood Dr. just after 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Officials told NBC15 last Friday O’Brien died during a "routine performance" at the company.