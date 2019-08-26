BREAKING: Medical examiner identifies high school student shot and killed in Fitchburg

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office says 17-year-old Shay R. Watson was shot and killed in Fitchburg Sunday night.

Preliminary results from an autopsy confirm that Watson died from homicidal firearm related trauma. Additional testing is underway at this time.

As NBC15 reported, officers responded to the 2700 block Lyman Lane after a person found a male dead in a home, now identified as Watson.

Fitchburg police chief Chad Brecklin said at a press conference Monday that at this time evidence does not suggest the homicide was a random act. Brecklin says he does not believe there is any immediate threat to the community.

The police chief also announced increased patrols in the area where the homicide happened.

Brecklin added that there are a number of people being questioned regarding the homicide.

According to online court records, Watson is also facing criminal charges from two separate cases this year. At this time there's no link between the following charges and the homicide investigation.

According to the records, Watson was charged just last month for felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct and substantial battery. These charges follow a separate charge filed last winter for recording a sexual act without consent with a person under 18.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, including neighborhood home surveillance video from Sunday evening, is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300.

Anonymous tips can be shared by calling the Fitchburg Police Tipster Line at (608)270-4321 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014.

