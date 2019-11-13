Authorities identify body found in alley behind Janesville business

Authorities have released the name of a man found dead behind a Janesville business last Monday.

Michael P. Terry, 58 of Janesville, was found dead in an alleyway near 20 S. Main St. just before 11 p.m.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says the death is not suspicious at this time.

A forensic autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, additional testing is underway at this time.

This death remains under investigation by Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

