Authorities identify man killed in Dodge Co. hunting accident

The Wisconsin DNR has released the name of the man killed in a hunting accident in Dodge County this week.

Kao Xiong, 54 of Milwaukee, was accidentally shot and killed by his brother while hunting squirrels near Mud Lake in Dodge County Tuesday morning.

John Sinclair, Conservation Warden Supervisor and DNR Lt., says the investigation is still hunting-related, not a homicide. He expects the investigation to take some time.

The DNR is taking lead on the investigation because it is considered a hunting accident.

