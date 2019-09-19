Authorities identify woman killed in motorcycle crash in Dodge Co.

Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist who died after a crash in Dodge County in late August.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office say passenger Dawn Fellner, 46, died of her injuries from the crash, at State Highway 33 near County Highway AY in the Township of Herman on Aug. 31.

The driver of the motorcycle, James Fellner, suffered non-life threatening injuries from the accident.

The Sheriff’s Office says Dawn Fellner succumbed to her injuries at UW Hospital on Sept. 13.

Authorities say that the two were riding a motorcycle when the rear tire blew, causing both people to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Both were not wearing helmets, authorities say.