Authorities identity Madison man killed in car v. pedestrian crash

Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a car v. pedestrian crash on Madison’s east side last week.

Maseeh M. Hakimi, 32 of Madison, was declared deceased at the scene after a car hit him at the intersection of North Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue last Thursday.

An autopsy confirms that Hakimi died because of the crash. Additional testing is underway at this time, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says.

This death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

