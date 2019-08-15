Authorities investigate white supremacist fliers distributed to 2 Dane County homes

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating two incidents where white supremacist fliers were distributed to two separate homes.

According to the sheriff's office, the fliers were found at a home in the Town of Albion and at another home in Pleasant Springs.

On Monday, a man living in Pleasant Springs posted on Facebook that he arrived home and found the literature from the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. The fliers contained information stating interracial dating is wrong followed by bible verses.

On Thursday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office reported similar fliers were found a home in the Town of Albion.