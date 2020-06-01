Authorities investigating after police shot a man in Watertown

Authorities are investigating after police shot a man in Watertown.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Watertown Police initiated a traffic stop for a burnt-out taillight on Sunday night.

Law enforcement said they had been looking for the man following a prior domestic incident. Sometime during the stop, a police officer shot the man. No word on his condition. A gun was found at the scene.

Law enforcement immediately began life-saving measures on the man, and paramedics later transported him to a nearby hospital.

The involved officer from Watertown Police Department will be placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Jefferson County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.