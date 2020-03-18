Authorities looking for 16-year-old girl in Grant County

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenager they say may have been disoriented when she was last seen on Tuesday night.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says they are looking for 16-year-old Sydney Bristley. They say she was last seen around 11:15 Tuesday night near the intersection of county highway T and Riley Road, just south of Boscobel.

She was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink t-shirt.

The sheriff’s office also provide a picture of Bristley wearing a volleyball jersey and holding a ball. It is unclear why authorities think she may have been disoriented.

If you know where Bristley is or saw any suspicious activity in the area where she went missing you’re asked to please call the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 608-723-2157 and press option 1 for dispatch.

