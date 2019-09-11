Authorities need your help catching home burglary suspects in Windsor

Authorities need your help finding the suspects behind a home burglary in Windsor early Wednesday morning.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Vincent Trail around 1:25 a.m.

There the victims say multiple suspects broke into their garage using an opener in an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway.

Once inside, the suspects broke into a second unlocked vehicle and took another door opener – as well as cash, credit cards and electronics left inside the vehicle.

Authorities say the suspects were seen leaving in a gray sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.

If you know who the suspects might be you are asked to contact the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

