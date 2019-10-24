Authorities offer $5K reward leading to arrest of Mallards stadium fire arsonists

Authorities are now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the arsonists behind the Madison Mallards stadium fire.

Last Thursday the stadium’s pro shop caught fire , and the next day authorities announced they are investigating the fire as arson.

The fire severely damaged the pro shop, causing the roof to collapse.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said in a release Thursday that they had discovered an LED camping light near the scene that may belong to the arsonists.

Authorities are asking the public for help in identifying possible owners of the lantern, as well as any other leads that help them catch the arsonists.

Tips can be sent to Madison Fire Department's Fire Investigation Division at (608) 266-4488 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

