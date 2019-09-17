Authorities release identity of man found in burned down hunting stand in Juneau Co.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office released the identity of a man found in a burned down hunting stand in Plymouth Township.

Sheriff Brent Oleson said deputies were sent to Plymouth Township at 10:53 a.m. Saturday for a welfare check. They were notified a Windsor man, who had mental illness, had not been in contact with his family since Friday.

Sheriff Brent Oleson said the family told authorities the man's vehicle was on their private hunting land in Plymouth Township.

Deputies found a burned down hunting stand with human remains.

On Tuesday, Oleson said the man was identified as Gary J. Wojtowicz. He said foul play is not suspected and there is no danger to the community.