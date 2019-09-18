Authorities release identity of man who died in Monona car vs. pole crash

Authorities have released the name of the man who died after crashing a car into a power pole in Monona Monday evening.

According to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, 21-year-old Joseph Swenson died after the crash on Winnequah Road around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Monona police said when officers got on the scene, they pronounced Swenson dead. Witnesses told police that the car was speeding before the crash.

This death remains under investigation by the City of Monona Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

