Authorities release name of Madison man killed in officer-involved shooting

Authorities have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Madison last weekend.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies the man as Dean G. Thomas, 64 of Madison.

Madison police said on Monday that the man had died after being shot by officers on Raymond Road Sunday night. Authorities have not said why Thomas was shot.

Witnesses on the scene told NBC15 that five shots had been fired. An ambulance transported Thomas to the hospital, where he later died.

One witness said that Thomas may have had mental health issues, however that has not been confirmed by authorities.

The Madison police officers involved in the shooting are now on administrative paid lead.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.