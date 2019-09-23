Authorities release name of man killed in 2-car crash in Burke over the weekend

Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a two-car crash in Burke Sunday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says Robert N. Schmidt, 87, was taken to the hospital following the crash at CTH CV south of Messerschmidt Road in the Town of Burke just before 7:30 a.m.

Schmidt was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Preliminary results of the autopsy confirm that Schmidt died from injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time.

