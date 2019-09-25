Authorities release name of man killed in Beloit motorcycle crash

Rock County authorities release the name of man killed in a motorcycle crash in Beloit Tuesday.

Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office says Kenny L. Bowersock, 39 of Beloit, died in the crash at Cranston Road and Oxford Lane in Beloit.

Bowersock was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Preliminary results of the examination confirm that Bowersock died from injuries sustained in the traffic crash.

This death remains under investigation by the Beloit Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

