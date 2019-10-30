Authorities identify 3 Madison police officers involved in fatal weekend shooting

Authorities have released the names of three Madison police officers involved in a fatal shooting last weekend.

Last Sunday officers shot and killed 63-year-old Dean G. Thomas after he fired his own weapon at the officers, on Raymond Road. No officers were injured during the shooting.

The police department has placed the officers on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.

In a release Wednesday, the Department of Justice released the names of three officers involved in the shooting:

• Sergeant Ryan Gibson of Madison Police department. Sergeant Gibson has 18 years at Madison Police Department.

• Police Officer Sonny Martinez of Madison Police Department. Officer Martinez has 11 years of service at Madison Police Department.

• Police Officer Justin Nelsen of Madison Police Department. Officer Nelsen has five years of service at Madison Police Department.

EMS brought Thomas to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading this investigation, and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and Madison Police Department. DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services is also providing services.