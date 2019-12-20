DOJ releases records from investigation into Jayme Closs abduction and murder of her parents

Authorities released hundreds of records on Friday from their investigation into the abduction of Jayme Closs and the murder of her parents.

Jake Patterson was charged after breaking into the Barron County home of James and Denise Class and murdering them on Oct. 15, 2018. Patterson then took Jayme against her will and held her at his home.

After months of captivity, Jayme escaped Patterson’s home and contacted police. Law enforcement then arrested Patterson.

Patterson pleaded guilty to first degree intentional homicide and one count of kidnapped last Spring, and was sentenced to two life sentences in prison.

On Friday, the Department of Justice released exhaustive records from the investigation into that murder and kidnapping. The records include those from the DOJ, Barron County Sheriff’s Office, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

NBC15 is reviewing the records, which include hundreds of pages, photos, videos and other items. We will provide updates when they come.

