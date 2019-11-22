Authorities remind hunters about gun safety prior to gun deer season

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV)-- As hunters head out for the state’s nine-day gun deer season, authorities are reminding hunters about firearm safety.
One third of all hunting incidents are self-inflicted injuries according to Rock County Sheriff’s Office Hunter Safety Education Instructor, Sgt. Christopher Krahn.
Krahn said its important to follow the basic rules of gun safety:
- Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.
- Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.
- Be certain of your target and what’s beyond it.
- Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you are ready to shoot.
Additional safety tips include:
- If a law enforcement officer approaches you, point your muzzle in a safe direction and follow the officer’s instructions.
- A hunter’s zone-of-fire changes with every step, it is important to remain alert and aware of your companions’ locations at all times.
- A rifle/shotgun scope should never be used as a binocular.
- While outdoors during gun deer season, it is important to wear bright clothing, such as blaze orange or pink, even if you are not hunting, so others can easily see you.
- Lastly, remember hunting is a privilege and can be taken if hunters fail to act responsibly.