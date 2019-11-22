Authorities remind hunters about gun safety prior to gun deer season

As hunters head out for the state’s nine-day gun deer season, authorities are reminding hunters about firearm safety.

One third of all hunting incidents are self-inflicted injuries according to Rock County Sheriff’s Office Hunter Safety Education Instructor, Sgt. Christopher Krahn.

Krahn said its important to follow the basic rules of gun safety:





Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.



Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.



Be certain of your target and what’s beyond it.



Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you are ready to shoot.

Additional safety tips include:

