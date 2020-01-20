Authorities request for help to solve Blue Mounds homicide investigation

Dane County investigators are hoping to speak with people who knew the man whose body was found on a highway near Mount Horeb last week.

On Monday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office asked for anyone who knew Nicholas Day or may have details related to his personal or professional life to come forward.

Anyone with this information and have already not spoke with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are asked to call the tip line at 608-284-6900 or the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345.

Detectives are also following up with anyone living near the area where Day’s body was found. They are asking for any video that might have been captured by business or home security cameras.

The sheriff’s office has not released much information about Day’s death, including where, why, and how the Blue Mounds man was killed. Originally authorities said he died in a hit-and-run that happened while he was jogging along County Highway JG, near Bergum Road, between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney described Day’s homicide as a very violent death, calling it “a cold and calculated act.”

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the results of its preliminary investigation Thursday, attributing his death to “homicidal violence.” The agency is conducting more testing as well.