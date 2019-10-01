HAPPENING NOW: Authorities respond to storm-related incidents across our area

Authorities are responding after at least one tree fell on a house in Belleville amid severe storms Tuesday night.

Streets around the Sylvee on Madison's east side Tuesday night.

Authorities there say they are also responding to a gas leak at River and Third Street, and evacuations have been called for that area.

In Madison, streets on the city's east side are walloped by water, making travel difficult.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, over 800 customers go without power across southern Wisconsin, according to Alliant Energy's power outage map.