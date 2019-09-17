Authorities respond to crash involving school bus, pickup truck in Columbia Co.

Authorities are responding to a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck in Columbia County Tuesday.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at Highway 22 and ‘B’ just west of Rio around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said they believe no one was injured on the bus. Extensive damage was done to the truck, authorities say.

A second school bus is being diverted to the scene to pick up students.

One lane has been closed and authorities are diverting traffic. Authorities say EMS has been sent to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC15 as we learn more.

