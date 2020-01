Authorities are responding to a two-vehicle crash on the Beltline.

Dane County Dispatch says the call first came in around 6:50 a.m. for a report of a rollover crash in between the Old Sauk Road and Mineral Point exits on US 12 westbound.

Dane County Dispatch says an ambulance was on scene and there was a report of injuries.

Two of the three lanes are closed as authorities work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story and NBC15 news will continue to provide updates.