Authorities say less accidents than expected amid snowy road conditions

Authorities are reporting at least 40 crashes in our area amid slick roads and snow storms Wednesday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol tells NBC15 that they tracked at least 25 crashes and 16 runoffs across 12 counties in our viewing area.

In Columbia County, authorities report 16 accidents and 16 runoffs between 6 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Dane County Dispatch did not have any numbers for the county. But they told NBC15 that there were less accidents than they expected amid the snowy road conditions.

