Authorities search for AWOL inmate with Dane County Jail

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says Michael A. Duarte has been declared AWOL Tuesday.

Authorities say he's serving a probation sentence with work release and was in the process of transferring his work release to the Sauk County Jail.

He failed the Sauk County Jail intake process and was supposed to return to the Dane County Jail, but failed to report back to it.

The 19-year-old man is described as 5’7” tall and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in the Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton area.

If you have any information or know where Duarte may be, you're asked to call 911.