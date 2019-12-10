Authorities search for Huber inmate who did not return from work-release in Columbia Co.

Authorities are searching for a Huber inmate who did not return from work release in Columbia County Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office says Marcos Antonio Avila was supposed to return to the county jail but never returned.

Avila is serving a 180-day Huber sentence on charges of Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Battery to Police Officers, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer and Felony Bail Jumping, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Avila’s last reported address is 1025 West Wisconsin St. in Portage, Wis.

If you know where he might be you are asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166.

