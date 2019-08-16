Authorities search for dog who bit man in Fitchburg

The Department of Public Health is looking for a dog that big a man in Fitchburg Friday.

The DPH says the man was bit in the area of Buds Drive near the bike path near Wolf Appliance around 6:45 a.m.

The dog is described as a medium to large brown or black dog with a medium length hair coat, ears that flopped down and weighs about 60 to 70 pounds.

DPH says the dog was running loose and there was not a person around when the victim was approached and bitten. A collar could not be seen on the dog.

If you know where the dog is, you are asked to contact authorities at (608) 255-2345.

