Authorities search for man suspected of robbing Windsor gas station

Authorities need your help locating a man suspected of robbing a gas station in the village of Windsor early Saturday morning.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Speedway Gas Station on Lake Road around 12:30 a.m.

There deputies learned that a man parked a forest-green sedan with no license plate and damage to the driver's side at the gas station. From there, the man apparently dashed into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.

The clerk obliged and the suspect ran out and took off in his car, the Sheriff's Office says.

The suspect was described to deputies a heavy-set man with brown eyes, about 20 years old, between 5’3” and 5’6” tall, and weighing roughly 200 pounds.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt underneath a black leather jacket, dark pants, dark-colored shoes, purple rubber gloves and a light colored surgical-type mask. The firearm was described as a black semi-automatic handgun, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900.