Authorities search for missing 13-year-old boy in Rock Co.

Multiple departments are searching for a missing child in Edgerton in Rock County Friday afternoon.

Authorities say a 13-year-old boy went missing from Edgerton Middleton School just before 3 p.m.

Rock County Dispatch said the child may have been found, but could not officially confirm.

Edgerton police, fire, EMS and the Sheriff’s Office are involved in the search, concentrated around the middle school and Stoughton Road.

Authorities are using K-9s, police drones and boats to find the missing boy.