Authorities search for teen after he crashed a stolen car in Windsor, Wis.

Authorities are searching for a suspect after he crashed a stolen car while being pursued by a Dane Co. deputy Friday.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a teen driving a black 2008 Mercedes sedan, reported stolen, in the village of Windsor.

While being pursued by the deputy, the driver failed to make a turn and crashed into a culvert on Charlie Grimm Road.

The suspect left the vehicle and fled. A passenger, also a teen, was taken into custody without injury.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is wearing a white hoodie under a white shirt and camo-colored pants. He was last seen on Oak Lane in the Lake Windsor area.

If you know where he might be, you are asked to call 911.

