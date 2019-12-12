Authorities searching for 12-year-old missing from Columbia County

Authorities in Columbia County are searching for a 12-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Rhiannan Powers was last seen at 4 p.m. near the Mackenzie Center on County Highway CS/Q in Poynette.

Rhiannan is around 4 feet, 8 inches tall and 80 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing a black and green Arctic Cat jacket.

Officials are asking anyone living near the MacKenzie Center to check their property and vehicles to see if they can find Rhiannan.

If you see Rhiannan or know where she might be, you should call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 608-742-4166.