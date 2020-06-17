Authorities searching for man connected to shootout, house fire in Jefferson Co.

Authorities need your help finding a Fort Atkinson man they believe is connected to the deaths of two people, a shootout and a house fire in Jefferson County Tuesday.

Wisconsin Department of Justice said in an update Wednesday evening that authorities are now searching for 68-year-old Kevin P. Anderson.

The DOJ asks people to not approach Anderson and instead call 911 immediately. He is described as a white male, 6'0", weighs about 200 pounds with blue eyes and balding brown hair. A photo of him is attached to this article.

The DOJ adds that at this time, law enforcement believes the incident was targeted and not a random act.

As NBC15 News reported, a Jefferson Co. Sheriff's deputy responding to a report of a possible burglary at a home in Sumner in Jefferson County found two people, who were later determined to be deceased, laying in the driveway, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice.

Deputies responded shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the burglary report at a home on Co. Highway A, near Highway 106, the DOJ said. After seeing the bodies, the deputy reportedly found himself under fire from inside the house.

That deputy returned fire and took cover, then noticed black smoke coming from the house. The house was soon engulfed in flames.

The county is being assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation and the Office of the State Fire Marshal in the investigation.

Anyone has information about this incident or was driving in the area of Wisconsin Highway 106 and County Highway A, please contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7310.