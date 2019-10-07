Authorities search for missing 16-year-old in McFarland

Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old on Monday morning.

The McFarland Police Department said Luke Hughes was last seen in McFarland at 6:45 a.m. Monday. He is described as an Asian male, 5'9", weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, glasses and long, dark pants. He is believed to be riding a blue/black bicycle and wearing a grey/orange LL Bean backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the McFarland Police Department at 608-838-3151