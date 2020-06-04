Authorities searching for missing Mazomanie teen

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a missing 17-year-old from Mazomanie.

They said Clarence Floyd left his home Wednesday night and has not returned. He was seen at 6 p.m at Highway 78 and County Highway Y. He was last seen on Highway 14 and County Highway KP at 8 p.m.

Clarence, who goes by CJ, is is 5’6”-5’7” tall and approximately 120-130 lbs. He has black hair with blonde tips. He left home wearing a dark gray Star Wars t-shirt, black shorts and New Balance tennis shoes.

If you see CJ or know his whereabouts, call 911.

