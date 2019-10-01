Authorities seek N.C. man accused of raping 5-year-old

Authorities in Craven County, N.C. are searching for a man wanted for allegedly raping a 5-year-old.

According to a Facebook post from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Michael Brandon Bryan is wanted for felony statutory rape of a child and felony statutory sex offense involving a 5-year-old he was babysitting.

Bryan is said to be driving a beige 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche with N.C. license plate PLX-6128.

Anyone with information on Michael Bryan’s location is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620, Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357, or your local law enforcement agency.

Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest. To remain anonymous call (252) 633-5141.