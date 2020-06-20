Authorities share new photo of man wanted in Jefferson County deaths, fire

Authorities are sharing a new photo of the man wanted in connection to the deaths of a couple in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is looking for 61-year-old Kevin Anderson, from Fort Atkinson, in the deaths of Nedra Lemke, 57, and James Lemke, 59.

The two victims were found shot to death in the driveway of a home that went up in flames Tuesday.

Authorities believe the incident was targeted.

Officials say Anderson is six feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and balding brown hair. The new photo, shared Saturday, was taken in 2019.

If you see Anderson, do not approach him -- call law enforcement right away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7310.