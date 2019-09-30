Authorities still investigating Columbia Co. homicide

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate Friday's deadly shooting in the Township of Leeds. The Sheriff's Office said they are still looking at all possible angles.

Bradley Rd., where the shooting happened, is still closed to through traffic, and law enforcement officers are still coming and going from the scene.

After an autopsy completed Sunday, Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office identified 35-year-old Keith Wolf of rural Poynette as the victim.

Wolf was shot and killed in his home on Friday night.

A woman reported her husband heard a noise in the basement of their home on Bradley Road around 9:30 p.m. and went to investigate, according to the Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office.

The woman said she heard a gunshot and found her husband dead, then called 911.

Deputies found the 35-year-old man dead in the basement, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the woman and her 7-year-old were hiding in a room in the home.

Neighbors in the area told NBC15 Leeds is a quiet rural community. Some said they did not know Wolf and his family well, but they were shocked that something happened in their area.

One woman told NBC15 she has lived in the area for more than 30 years and has never seen anything like this happen.

Officials say this is an active and ongoing investigation into a suspicious death. The Sheriff’s office is asking the public for information.

If you have any information, contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office crime stoppers line at 1-800-293-8477 or Detective Sergeant Tim Schultz at 608-742-4166 ex 3324 as soon as possible.